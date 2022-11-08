NewsWorldOn This Day: JFK was elected U.S. president, narrowly defeating Richard Nixon

On This Day: JFK was elected U.S. president, narrowly defeating Richard Nixon

Jfk
Jfk

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 8:

1923 – Adolf Hitler tried to start a putsch in Munich, but was arrested four days later.

1960 – Democrat John F. Kennedy was elected U.S. president, narrowly defeating Republican Vice President Richard Nixon.

1989 – Douglas Wilder was elected governor of Virginia, the first African American to become a U.S. state governor. On the same day, David Dinkins was elected New York’s first black mayor.

1994 – The U.N. war crimes tribunal of former Yugoslavia held its first public hearing, paving the way for the Bosnian Serb Dusan Tadic to become the first suspect to stand trial.

1996 – A 19th-century Swedish postage stamp sold at auction for 2.875 million Swiss francs ($2.23 million), making it the world’s most valuable stamp.

1997 – China blocked the main channel of the Yangtze River to begin work on the controversial Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric power project.

1998 – A Bangladeshi court sentenced 15 former army officers to death for killing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a 1975 coup.

2000 – The leader of the left-wing Japanese Red Army, Fusako Shigenobu, was captured in western Japan after 30 years on the run.

2002 – James Kilgore, alleged leader of the radical and violent American underground group the Symbionese Liberation Army, was arrested in Cape Town after 27 years on the run.

2006 – Markus Wolf, the legendary East German spymaster whose Cold War activities are believed to have inspired novelist John le Carre, died aged 83.

2016 – Donald Trump defeats Democrat Hillary Clinton to be elected President of the United States.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
The sisterhood of Muslim women uniting football and faith in London team
Next article
37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros