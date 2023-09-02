NewsWorldOn This Day: Japanese leaders in 1945 signed an unconditional surrender, ending...

On This Day: Japanese leaders in 1945 signed an unconditional surrender, ending WWII

Surrender Of Japan Uss Missouri
Surrender Of Japan Uss Missouri

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on September 2:

1910 – The French painter Henri Rousseau died in Paris.

1930 – The French aviators Dieudonne Coste and Maurice Bellonte completed the first non-stop flight from Europe to the United States.

1945 – Japanese leaders aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri signed an unconditional surrender, ending World War Two.

1945 – The Democratic Republic of Vietnam was proclaimed with Ho Chi Minh as president.

1973 – J.R.R. Tolkien, South African-born English author, died in Bournemouth, England. He is best known for the fantasy epic “The Lord of the Rings”.

1990 – Canadian soldiers seized control of an outpost of Mohawk Indians near Montreal, ending a 53-day armed stand-off.

1996 – Muslim rebels and the Philippine government signed a pact ending 24 years of conflict in which 125,000 people died.

1998 – A Swissair plane crashed into the sea off Nova Scotia, Canada; 229 people were killed.

2001 – The South African heart surgeon Christiaan Barnard died aged 78. He rocketed to world fame in December 1967 when he performed the first human heart transplant.

2002 – Some 103 world leaders gathered in Johannesburg for a formal U.N. meeting about a plan to help the poor and the environment at the Earth Summit.

2017 – German sets world record for carrying beer steins.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
(Update) Far-right mob attacks migrants, journalists in Limassol anti-immigration demo [PHOTOS]
Next article
US backs Chevron in dispute with Cyprus over giant gas field

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros