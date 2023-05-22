NewsWorldOn This Day: Irish vote overwhelmingly in favour of Good Friday Agreement

On This Day: Irish vote overwhelmingly in favour of Good Friday Agreement

Good Friday Agreement
Good Friday Agreement

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on May 22:

1939 – The “Pact of Steel” was signed between Hitler and Mussolini, committing Germany and Italy to support each other in time of war.

1967 – A fire at the Brussels department store “L’Innovation” killed over 320 people.

1998 – Northern Ireland’s voters approved a peace agreement designed to end 30 years of Protestant-Catholic bloodshed. Almost 95 percent of voters in the Irish Republic simultaneously approved related changes to their own constitution.

2001 – France’s National Assembly approved a controversial bill to give more powers to the island of Corsica, where separatists had protested against Paris for over 20 years.

2003 – The U.N. Security Council voted 14-0 to adopt a U.S.-led resolution ending sanctions on Iraq after 13 years.

2003 – Canadian speed skater Catriona Le May Doan, who set eight world records, announces her retirement.

2004 – Michael Moore wins Palme d’Or for Fahrenheit 9/11.

2004 – Manchester United won the FA Cup for a record 11th time.

2014 – Explosion in China’s Urumqi City kills dozens.

2017 – Bombing kills 22 people at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Hooligans attack 19-year-old fan after Apollon-APOEL match
Next article
Greece holds parliamentary election

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros