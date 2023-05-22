On This Day: Irish vote overwhelmingly in favour of Good Friday Agreement

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on May 22:

1939 – The “Pact of Steel” was signed between Hitler and Mussolini, committing Germany and Italy to support each other in time of war.

1967 – A fire at the Brussels department store “L’Innovation” killed over 320 people.

1998 – Northern Ireland’s voters approved a peace agreement designed to end 30 years of Protestant-Catholic bloodshed. Almost 95 percent of voters in the Irish Republic simultaneously approved related changes to their own constitution.

2001 – France’s National Assembly approved a controversial bill to give more powers to the island of Corsica, where separatists had protested against Paris for over 20 years.

2003 – The U.N. Security Council voted 14-0 to adopt a U.S.-led resolution ending sanctions on Iraq after 13 years.

2003 – Canadian speed skater Catriona Le May Doan, who set eight world records, announces her retirement.

2004 – Michael Moore wins Palme d’Or for Fahrenheit 9/11.

2004 – Manchester United won the FA Cup for a record 11th time.

2014 – Explosion in China’s Urumqi City kills dozens.

2017 – Bombing kills 22 people at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

