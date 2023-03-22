On This Day: Intel introduces the Pentium microchip, promising to revolutionise computers

NewsWorldOn This Day: Intel introduces the Pentium microchip, promising to revolutionise computers

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 22:

1917 – The United States became the first country to recognise the provisional government of Russia after the fall of the monarchy.

1993 – Intel Corp. introduces the company’s long-awaited Pentium microchip, promising to revolutionise personal computers.

1996 – First woman in history to stand as sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in U.S. Arlington National Cemetery.

1997 – Tara Lipinski, aged 14, becomes youngest World Figure Skating Champion.

2001 – The United States expelled four diplomats and officials and said 46 more would have to leave by July 1, in a move to trim Russia’s spy network. The next day Russia told the U.S. to withdraw 50 diplomats.

2003 – Hong Kong researchers announce world’s first diagnostic test for killer pneumonia.

2004 – Top Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin killed in an Israeli missile strike in Gaza City.

2004 – Luc Robitaille becomes highest scoring left winger in NHL history.

2005 – Arab leaders agreed to relaunch a Middle East peace initiative offering Israel normal relations in return for withdrawal to its 1967 borders.

2008 – Cuban-born bassist, band leader and mambo pioneer Israel “Cachao” Lopez, who is credited with introducing the mambo musical genre to generations of adoring fans, died.

2009 – Longest toilet queue on record formed with 756 people to support United Nations initiative.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

