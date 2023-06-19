NewsWorldOn This Day: In 2001, Syria pulls out its troops from Beirut...

On This Day: In 2001, Syria pulls out its troops from Beirut ending almost three decades of military presence

Syria Lebanon
Syria Lebanon

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on June 19:

1937 – The Scottish dramatist and novelist J.M. Barrie, creator of Peter Pan, died.

1953 – Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in the electric chair for spying for the Soviet Union; they were the first married couple to be executed in the United States.

1997 – Musical “Cats” makes Broadway history, completing longest ever run in New York.

2000 – Dutch police link warehouse to deaths of dozens of illegal Chinese immigrants who suffocated in a truck in the English port of Dover.

2001 – Syria completed a pullout of its troops from Beirut and surrounding areas, ending in six days decades of controversial military presence.

2005 – History enthusiasts re-enact Napoleon’s battle of Waterloo to mark 190th anniversary.

2007 – A suspected al Qaeda bomber killed 78 people in Baghdad when he rammed a truck into a Shi’ite mosque.

2008 – European Union states agreed to scrap sanctions against Cuba in a move aimed at encouraging democratic reforms on the Communist island.

2012 – Wikileaks founder Julian Assange seeks political asylum in Ecuador’s embassy in London.

2014 – Injured cave explorer rescued in Germany after 12 days.

2014 – 1958 prototype for Texas Instruments Inc. microchip is auctioned in New York.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
