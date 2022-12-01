NewsWorldOn This Day: Iceland was proclaimed a sovereign state

On This Day: Iceland was proclaimed a sovereign state

Logberg Althing Meeting Place At Thingvellir Ice 9849
Logberg Althing Meeting Place At Thingvellir Ice 9849

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 1:

1918 – Iceland was proclaimed a sovereign state in full agreement with Denmark.

1925 – The Locarno Treaties, guaranteeing peace and frontiers in Europe, were signed by France, Belgium and Germany and their terms guaranteed by Britain and Italy.

1934 – Sergei Kirov, Communist Party leader and associate of Josef Stalin, was murdered in Leningrad.

1959 – Twelve nations signed the Antarctic Treaty preserving the area for peaceful purposes and scientific research.

1973 – David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, died. He was in office from 1948-53 and again from 1955-63.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto became the first woman elected to govern a Muslim nation when Pakistan’s acting President Ghulam Ishaq Khan named her next prime minister.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev became the first Soviet leader to visit the Vatican and meet the Pope, 72 years after the atheist Bolsheviks took power in Moscow.

1995 – Former Barings Bank trader Nick Leeson pleaded guilty in a Singapore court to two fraud charges linked to some $1.4 billion in losses that broke the bank.

1997 – Stephane Grappelli, French jazz violinist, died aged 89.

1998 – Exxon Corp agreed to acquire Mobil Corp for $76.6 billion, creating the world’s biggest oil company.

2003 – World AIDS Day brought the launch of a $5.5 billion World Health Organization plan to rush life-saving anti-retroviral medicine to 3 million of the world’s poor, many of them in Africa.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Frenaros residents object to installation of more photovoltaic parks in the area
Next article
“The Magic of Christmas” event at ZSL London Zoo

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros