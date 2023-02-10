On This Day: IBM computer beats world chess champion Gary Kasparov

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on February 10:

1932 – Edgar Wallace, British thriller writer, died.

1947 – Treaty of Paris signed among five victor nations.

1962 – Roy Lichtenstein’s first solo exhibit opens.

1996 – An IBM computer called Deep Blue made chess history by comfortably beating world champion Garry Kasparov, the first victory of a machine over a reigning world champion under classic tournament rules. Kasparov went on to beat the computer in later matches.

1998 – Tribal Shanti Bahini guerrillas fighting for autonomy in Bangladesh surrendered, ending a 25-year insurgency in which more than 8,500 people were killed.

1998 – Former French Foreign Minister Maurice Schumann, a founding father of the European Union, died.

2001 – The International Space Station became the largest structure in space with the addition of the $1.4 billion science module Destiny.

2005 – Playwright Arthur Miller, a titan of American theatre who wrote “Death of a Salesman” and was revered for works that spoke for the common man, died aged 89.

2006 – Mexican painter and sculptor Juan Soriano, whose large sculptures adorn public spaces in Mexico’s capital, died. He was 85.

2007 – U.S. Senator Barack Obama announces candidacy for president.

2018 – Israeli F-16 hit by Syrian missile.

