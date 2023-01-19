On This Day: Hundreds died in Spain when General Franco’s forces bombed Barcelona and other cities

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 19:
1918 – The Russian constitutional assembly in Petrograd was dissolved by the Bolsheviks.
1938 – Hundreds died in Spain when General Franco’s forces bombed Barcelona and other cities.
1966 – Indira Gandhi was elected prime minister of India in succession to Lal Shastri who died on January 11. Shastri had succeeded Gandhi’s father, Jawaharlal Nehru.
1975 – Twenty people were injured at France’s Paris-Orly Airport in a battle which erupted after Arab gunmen attempted a grenade attack on an El Al jumbo jet and seized three hostages.
1990 – Aldo Gucci, last surviving son of fashion house founder, dies.
1991 – At least three Iraqi SCUD missiles hit Tel Aviv.
1997 – Yasser Arafat returns to Hebron after more than 30 years and joins some 25,000 people celebrating after Israel handed over control of the West Bank city.
2000 – Italy’s disgraced former Prime Minister Bettino Craxi died in exile in Tunisia.
2004 – U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean defiantly lists states where he will continue to fight for the Democratic presidential nomination.
2007 – Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink, convicted a year earlier for insulting Turkey’s identity, was shot dead outside his newspaper’s offices in Istanbul.
2014 – Bomb blast in Bannu kills Pakistani soldiers.
