On This Day: Hundreds died in Spain when General Franco’s forces bombed Barcelona and other cities

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 19:

1918 – The Russian constitutional assembly in Petrograd was dissolved by the Bolsheviks.

1938 – Hundreds died in Spain when General Franco’s forces bombed Barcelona and other cities.

1966 – Indira Gandhi was elected prime minister of India in succession to Lal Shastri who died on January 11. Shastri had succeeded Gandhi’s father, Jawaharlal Nehru.

1975 – Twenty people were injured at France’s Paris-Orly Airport in a battle which erupted after Arab gunmen attempted a grenade attack on an El Al jumbo jet and seized three hostages.

1990 – Aldo Gucci, last surviving son of fashion house founder, dies.

1991 – At least three Iraqi SCUD missiles hit Tel Aviv.

1997 – Yasser Arafat returns to Hebron after more than 30 years and joins some 25,000 people celebrating after Israel handed over control of the West Bank city.

2000 – Italy’s disgraced former Prime Minister Bettino Craxi died in exile in Tunisia.

2004 – U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean defiantly lists states where he will continue to fight for the Democratic presidential nomination.

2007 – Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink, convicted a year earlier for insulting Turkey’s identity, was shot dead outside his newspaper’s offices in Istanbul.

2014 – Bomb blast in Bannu kills Pakistani soldiers.

(Reuters)