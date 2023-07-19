NewsWorldOn This Day: Greek police arrested Alexandros Giotopoulos, the leader of the...

On This Day: Greek police arrested Alexandros Giotopoulos, the leader of the November 17 urban guerrilla group

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 19:

1947 – Burma’s effective prime minister and independence leader U Aung San was assassinated along with six other ministers.

1965 – Syngman Rhee, first president of South Korea, died.

1980 – The 22nd Summer Olympics opened in Moscow; more than 40 nations boycotted the games in protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

1992 – A car bomb killed Paolo Borsellino, a leading anti-Mafia judge, in Palermo, Sicily.

1996 – Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic resigned from public office to clear the way for post-war elections in Bosnia.

1996 – Former boxing champion Muhammad Ali lit the flame that opened the centenary Olympic Games in Atlanta.

2001 – The British politician and novelist Jeffrey Archer was sentenced to 4 years in jail for perjury and perverting the course of justice.

2002 – The British doctor Harold Shipman joined the ranks of the world’s worst serial killers when an official inquiry found that he had murdered at least 215 of his patients.

2002 – Greek police formally arrested Alexandros Giotopoulos and named him as leader of the November 17 urban guerrilla group, blamed for the deaths of 23 people.

2004 – Philippine troops pulled out of Iraq after the government gave in to militants holding a Filipino hostage, straining its alliance with the United States.

2015 – Thousands of health enthusiasts set world record for largest Zumba class, held on the main streets of Manila.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
