On This Day: Former Beatle George Harrison died of cancer aged 58

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 29:

1924 – Giacomo Puccini, who wrote the operas “La Boheme” and “Tosca”, died aged 65.

1947 – The U.N. General Assembly voted to partition Palestine into Jewish and Arab land, leading to the creation of the Jewish state of Israel the following year.

1966 – Burundi’s King Ntare IV was overthrown and a republic was proclaimed.

1975 – The British racing driver Graham Hill, world champion in 1962 and 1968, died in an air crash outside London.

1981 – The American actress Natalie Wood died. She was best known for her childhood role in the film “Miracle on 34th Street”, and later as Maria in “West Side Story”.

1997 – Netherland’s Ids Postma breaks world record in 1,500m speed skating.

2001 – Former Beatle George Harrison, who made his solo mark after the band’s break-up with the hit single “My Sweet Lord”, died of cancer aged 58.

2005 – In the first major ruling of Pope Benedict’s reign, the Vatican imposed restrictions on homosexuals entering the Catholic priesthood, saying men must first overcome any “transitory” gay tendencies.

2008 – Jorn Utzon, Danish architect of the Sydney Opera House, died at the age of 90.

2009 – Four Lakewood Department police officers killed by a gunman in Tacoma, Washington.

2012 – United Nations General Assembly approves a resolution to upgrade the Palestinian Authority’s observer status from “entity” to “non-member state”.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

