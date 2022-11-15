On This Day: First meeting of the Assembly of the League of Nations held in Geneva

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 15:

1920 – The first meeting of the Assembly of the League of Nations was held in Geneva.

1985 – Irish Prime Minister Garret Fitzgerald and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sign Anglo-Irish agreement.

1998 – United Nations Security Council consultations conclude with council accepting Iraq’s decision to allow arms experts back into the country.

1999 – A U.N. report on the 1995 fall of the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica blamed both the United Nations and key governments for failing to use force and for appeasing Bosnian Serb leaders.

2004 – A Cuban troupe of 44 dancers, singers and musicians appearing in Las Vegas sought asylum in the United States, in one of the largest mass defections by Cubans.

2003 – Neve Shalom Synagogue explosion in Turkey kills at least 22 people, wounds more than 250 others.

2004 – Dozens of “Havana Night Club – The Show” performers announce they are applying for political asylum in the United States.

2005 – Senegal arrested Chad’s former president, Hissene Habre, to face an extradition request from Belgium over charges of atrocities during his eight-year rule. African Union leaders later decided to try him in Senegal.

2005 – Italy’s parliament approved a radical overhaul of the constitution, strengthening the powers of the prime minister and handing more decision-making power to the regions.

2012 – China’s new Politburo Standing Committee inaugurated.

2015 – Participants attempt to form world’s largest human image of an organ, depicting a set of human lungs in Beijing.

2016 – Hong Kong court bans elected politicians Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung from office.

(Reuters)