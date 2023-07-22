NewsWorldOn This Day: Far-right terrorist Anders Breivik kills 77 in Norway 2011...

On This Day: Far-right terrorist Anders Breivik kills 77 in Norway 2011 massacre

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 22:

1917 – Alexander Kerensky became prime minister of Russia, taking over from Prince Lvov.

1934 – John Dillinger, famed U.S. bank robber, was shot dead by FBI agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theatre after 13 months on the run.

1990 – Mongolians vote in country’s first free elections.

1997 – An Italian court handed former Nazi SS Captain Erich Priebke a five-year prison sentence for his role in Italy’s worst World War Two atrocity but freed his co-defendant, former Major Karl Hass.

1998 – American 4 x 400m team sprinters set world record at Goodwill Games.

1999 – China banned in Falun Gong, a spiritual movement, as a “cult” that threatened the government.

2004 – French crooner Sacha Distel, whose seductive good looks won him millions of female fans around the world, died aged 71.

2006 – Ships and aircraft toiled through the night whisking shell-shocked civilians from the fighting in Lebanon to safety in Cyprus in a mass evacuation exceeding 25,000 people.

2010 – Actors Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren awarded world record for most successful sports franchise in film history with movie “Rocky”.

2011 – Bombing, gun massacre in Norway.

