On This Day: Earthquake in Japan killed at least 142,000 and made 2.5 million homeless in 1923

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on September 1:

1923 – An earthquake struck Japan, killing at least 142,000 people and making 2.5 million homeless.

1946 – Greeks voted to recall their king, George II, to the throne. He had been living in exile in England.

1960 – Julius Nyerere became prime minister of Tanganyika, later Tanzania.

1999 – Mireya Moscoso was sworn in as the first woman president of Panama.

2001 – In Japan, an explosion in a small nightclub building in Tokyo’s entertainment district of Shinjuku killed 44 people.

2003 – The Netherlands became the world’s first country to make cannabis available as a prescription drug for those suffering from HIV/AIDS, cancer and MS.

2004 – Former Bosnian Serb Deputy Prime Minister Radoslav Brdjanin was sentenced to 32 years in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia for his role in ethnic cleansing of Bosnian Croats and Muslims.

2005 – Pakistan held its first public talks with Israel in recognition of Tel Aviv’s pullout from the Gaza Strip but said it would not recognise Israel until the establishment of a Palestinian state.

2007 – Two planes from Zelazny aerobatics team crash at Radom Air Show in Poland.

2010 – Manchester Airport becomes world’s first regional airport to have a regular A380 service.

2017 – World’s highest sandcastle is built in Duisburg, Germany.

