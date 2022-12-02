NewsWorldOn This Day: Drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed in a shootout...

On This Day: Drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed in a shootout as police tried to arrest him

Escobar
Escobar

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on December 2:

1908 – New Emperor of China Pu-Yi enthroned.

1971 – The United Arab Emirates was formed.

1990 – After German reunification, Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s coalition of CDU/CSU and FDP won the first free all-German elections since 1932.

1993 – Pablo Escobar, boss of the Medellin cocaine cartel in Colombia, was killed in a shootout as police tried to arrest him.

2002 – Rowan Williams, controversial defender of gays and promoter of women bishops, officially became the new Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the world’s 70 million Anglicans.

2003 – U.N. war crimes judges in The Hague jailed Bosnian Serb former army commander Momir Nikolic for 27 years for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre – the longest term given so far.

2004 – Dame Alicia Markova, one of the great ballerinas of the 20th century who founded and presided over the English National Ballet, died a day after her 94th birthday.

2005 – Double murderer Kenneth Lee Boyd became the 1,000th prisoner executed in the United States since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1976.

2006 – A military parade marking the 80th birthday of Fidel Castro ends without the appearance of the ailing Cuban leader at what had been viewed as a key test of his health and political future.

2008 – Canadian media, telecoms mogul Ted Rogers died. Rogers transformed a single Toronto FM radio station into a North American broadcasting, publishing and telecoms conglomerate, Rogers Communications.

2015 – Shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California leaves 14 people dead.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
UK’s Labour Party comfortably win parliamentary seat in northwest
Next article
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros