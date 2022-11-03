NewsWorldOn This Day: Democrat Bill Clinton elected U.S. president

On This Day: Democrat Bill Clinton elected U.S. president

Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 3:

1926 – Annie Oakley, the noted U.S. markswoman who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, died.

1935 – A plebiscite returned George II to the throne of Greece after 12 years in exile.

1954 – The French artist Henri Matisse died.

1961 – The U.N. General Assembly unanimously elected U Thant acting secretary-general of the United Nations after the death of Dag Hammarskjold.

1992 – The Democrat Bill Clinton was elected U.S. president, defeating the Republican incumbent, George Bush.

1996 – Jean-Bedel Bokassa, former self-styled emperor of the Central African Republic, died aged 75.

1998 – The U.S. cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, died aged 83.

2002 – Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) won a parliamentary election by a landslide. The party’s leader, Tayyip Erdogan, was barred from becoming prime minister because of a past conviction for Islamist sedition.

2004 – U.S. Army Sergeant Charles Robert Jenkins, who had deserted to North Korea in 1965, was given 30 days’ confinement and a dishonourable discharge by a U.S. military court. Jenkins, who was living in North Korea, married to a Japanese abductee, had surrendered in September 2004 at an American base in Japan.

2004 – Danish golfer Mianne Bagger becomes first transsexual to qualify for Ladies European Tour.

2014 – One World Trade Center opens in lower Manhattan.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Chaos still prevails in Paphos Airport after prolonged ground staff strike-PHOTOS
Next article
Residents of Guatemala celebrate All Saints Day, in Santiago Sacatepequez

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros