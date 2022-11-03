On This Day: Democrat Bill Clinton elected U.S. president

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on November 3:

1926 – Annie Oakley, the noted U.S. markswoman who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, died.

1935 – A plebiscite returned George II to the throne of Greece after 12 years in exile.

1954 – The French artist Henri Matisse died.

1961 – The U.N. General Assembly unanimously elected U Thant acting secretary-general of the United Nations after the death of Dag Hammarskjold.

1992 – The Democrat Bill Clinton was elected U.S. president, defeating the Republican incumbent, George Bush.

1996 – Jean-Bedel Bokassa, former self-styled emperor of the Central African Republic, died aged 75.

1998 – The U.S. cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, died aged 83.

2002 – Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) won a parliamentary election by a landslide. The party’s leader, Tayyip Erdogan, was barred from becoming prime minister because of a past conviction for Islamist sedition.

2004 – U.S. Army Sergeant Charles Robert Jenkins, who had deserted to North Korea in 1965, was given 30 days’ confinement and a dishonourable discharge by a U.S. military court. Jenkins, who was living in North Korea, married to a Japanese abductee, had surrendered in September 2004 at an American base in Japan.

2004 – Danish golfer Mianne Bagger becomes first transsexual to qualify for Ladies European Tour.

2014 – One World Trade Center opens in lower Manhattan.

(Reuters)