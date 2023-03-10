NewsWorldOn This Day: Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista began his reign, until being...

On This Day: Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista began his reign, until being toppled by Fidel Castro in 1959

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 10:

1948 – Czech Foreign Minister Jan Masaryk killed himself by jumping from a window at the foreign ministry in Prague, shortly after Soviet-backed Communists took power.

1952 – Former Cuban president Fulgencio Batista overthrew the government and began his dictatorship, which ended in 1959 when he was toppled by Fidel Castro.

1999 – A French court sentenced six Libyans, including Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s brother-in-law, in absentia to life in prison for the bombing of a French airliner over Africa in 1989.

2000 – A Turkish court sentenced Islamist former prime minister Necmettin Erbakan to a year in jail for “provoking hatred” in a speech in 1994.

2004 – Libya signed a protocol giving the International Atomic Energy Agency the right to perform snap inspections of its atomic facilities.

2006 – NASA’s $450 million Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter slipped into orbit around the Red Planet, avoiding the fate of to 50 percent or so of Mars missions that fail.

2007 – Canadian scientists restore world’s largest dinosaur skeleton in Berlin.

2010 – German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder uses latest Samsung camera at 40th CeBit fair.

2012 – U.S. heptathlete Ashton Eaton breaks his own world record at Indoor Championships.

2015 – Heirs of soul singer Marvin Gaye win multimillion-dollar plagiarism lawsuit.

2017 – South Korean court impeaches President Park Geun-hye.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
