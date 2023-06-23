On This Day: Britain votes to leave EU in historic referendum

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on June 23:

1956 – Gamal Abdel Nasser was elected president of Egypt.

1978 – Renato Curcio, the leader of the Italian Red Brigade urban guerrillas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

1995 – Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine against polio, died.

1996 – Sprinter Michael Johnson celebrates world record in men’s 200m.

1996 – Andreas Papandreou, Greece’s former socialist prime minister, died after a long illness.

1998 – Passengers leave hijacked plane at Valencia airport.

2001 – The fugitive Peruvian spy chief Vladimiro Montesinos, Latin America’s most wanted man, was captured in Venezuela.

2005 – Former Ku Klux Klansman Edgar Ray Killen was sentenced to 60 years in prison for orchestrating the 1964 killings of three civil rights workers who were registering black voters in Mississippi.

2006 – Television producer Aaron Spelling, whose shows such as “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Dynasty” helped shape U.S. prime-time television, died. He was 83.

2013 – Full moon, also referred to as a “Super Moon” rises.

2016 – Britain votes to leave EU in historic referendum.

