On This Day: Britain triggers Article 50 to leave European Union

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 29:
1927 – Sunbeam 1000hp breaks land speed record in Florida.
1947 – Malagasy uprising in Madagascar.
1951 – Julius and Ethel Rosenberg convicted of passing wartime atomic secrets to Russia.
1991 – Iraqi news agency says Saddam Hussein’s troops capture Irbil.
1995 – Fire destroys New York’s historic Fulton Street Fish Market.
1998 – Rome marathon route passes St. Peter’s Square for first time.
1998 – Anni Friesinger of Germany sets new speed skating world record in 1,500m.
2001 – Largest exhibition of diamonds opens in Paris.
2013 – Dar es Salaam building collapses.
2014 – First same-sex marriages performed in England and Wales.
2017 – Britain triggers Article 50 to leave European Union.
