NewsWorldOn This Day: Black pupils admitted to white schools in South Africa

On This Day: Black pupils admitted to white schools in South Africa

Admin Atwood In South Africa 1995 45aae6 1024
Admin Atwood In South Africa 1995 45aae6 1024

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 9:

1953 – A South Korean passenger ferry sank off Pusan with the loss of 349 lives.

1985 – U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy visits banned Winnie Mandela in Brandfort.

1987 – Joint U.S., Thailand weapons stockpile agreement signed.

1991 – Black pupils admitted to white schools in South Africa.

1996 – Chechen rebels seized 2,000 hostages in a southern Russian town and threatened to kill them if their demands were not met.

1998 – Russian cosmonauts complete record-breaking spacewalk outside Mir space station.

2005 – Sudan’s Islamist government and southern rebels signed a peace agreement on ending Africa’s longest-running civil war, which had dragged on for 21 years.

2007 – Carlo Ponti, one of Italy’s best-known film producers and the husband of actress Sophia Loren, died. He was 94.

2007 – Apple’s Steve Jobs introduces original iPhone.

2009 – Motorola presents world’s first certified carbon-free phone.

2012 – Chefs in Brussels break world record for throwing chefs hats in air.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Eurobank to change landscape of bank equity in Cyprus
Next article
Supporters of Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Lula

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros