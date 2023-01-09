On This Day: Black pupils admitted to white schools in South Africa

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 9:

1953 – A South Korean passenger ferry sank off Pusan with the loss of 349 lives.

1985 – U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy visits banned Winnie Mandela in Brandfort.

1987 – Joint U.S., Thailand weapons stockpile agreement signed.

1991 – Black pupils admitted to white schools in South Africa.

1996 – Chechen rebels seized 2,000 hostages in a southern Russian town and threatened to kill them if their demands were not met.

1998 – Russian cosmonauts complete record-breaking spacewalk outside Mir space station.

2005 – Sudan’s Islamist government and southern rebels signed a peace agreement on ending Africa’s longest-running civil war, which had dragged on for 21 years.

2007 – Carlo Ponti, one of Italy’s best-known film producers and the husband of actress Sophia Loren, died. He was 94.

2007 – Apple’s Steve Jobs introduces original iPhone.

2009 – Motorola presents world’s first certified carbon-free phone.

2012 – Chefs in Brussels break world record for throwing chefs hats in air.

