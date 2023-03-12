NewsWorldOn This Day: Bernie Madoff pleads guilty to largest fraud in Wall...

On This Day: Bernie Madoff pleads guilty to largest fraud in Wall St. history

Ezgif.com Webp To Jpg (2)
Ezgif.com Webp To Jpg (2)

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 12:

1925 – Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen died. Known as the father of modern China, he became its first provisional president from 1911-1912.

1938 – German troops invaded Austria.

1999 – Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic became the first former members of the Soviet bloc to join NATO.

1999 – Yehudi Menuhin, the American-born violinist and music teacher, died in Berlin.

2003 – Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was assassinated in front of the main government building in Belgrade.

2005 – Russian sportsman attempts record of staying in cold water for 60 minutes.

2005 – China accepted the resignation of Hong Kong’s unpopular chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa, after he was made a vice-chairman of an advisory body to parliament.

2009 – Bernard Madoff pleads guilty to largest fraud in Wall St. history.

2011 – Officials check radiation levels near Fukushima after an explosion and radiation leak at Tokyo Electric Power Company’s nuclear power plant.

2012 – Researchers say they have found hidden Da Vinci masterpiece.

2014 – Fatal gas explosion in New York’s Harlem neighbourhood.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
