On This Day: Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia in 1914 precipitating WWI

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 28:
1914 – Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia after the June 28 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at Sarajevo. This led to further declarations of war, precipitating World War One.
1945 – A B-25 bomber lost in clouds and fog slammed into the side of the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.
2000 – U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Paek Nam-sun, the two countries’ highest-level meeting since the Korean War.
2001 – Alejandro Toledo took office as president of Peru; the country’s first president of Andean Indian descent.
2002 – Lance Armstrong wins Tour de France for fourth consecutive year.
2002 – Nine miners trapped in Pennsylvania coal mine are rescued after three days underground.
2004 – The Democratic Party in the United States nominated Senator John Kerry to challenge President George W. Bush for the White House.
2005 – The Irish Republican Army guerrilla group formally announced an end to its armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.
2010 – Passenger plane crashes on outskirts of Islamabad, killing all 152 people onboard.
2012 – Jordanian chefs create the world’s biggest falafel.
2015 – Giant panda Jia Jia becomes oldest giant panda living in captivity as she celebrates her 37th birthday in Hong Kong.
(Reuters)