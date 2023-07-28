On This Day: Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia in 1914 precipitating WWI

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 28:

1914 – Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia after the June 28 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at Sarajevo. This led to further declarations of war, precipitating World War One.

1945 – A B-25 bomber lost in clouds and fog slammed into the side of the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.

2000 – U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Paek Nam-sun, the two countries’ highest-level meeting since the Korean War.

2001 – Alejandro Toledo took office as president of Peru; the country’s first president of Andean Indian descent.

2002 – Lance Armstrong wins Tour de France for fourth consecutive year.

2002 – Nine miners trapped in Pennsylvania coal mine are rescued after three days underground.

2004 – The Democratic Party in the United States nominated Senator John Kerry to challenge President George W. Bush for the White House.

2005 – The Irish Republican Army guerrilla group formally announced an end to its armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2010 – Passenger plane crashes on outskirts of Islamabad, killing all 152 people onboard.

2012 – Jordanian chefs create the world’s biggest falafel.

2015 – Giant panda Jia Jia becomes oldest giant panda living in captivity as she celebrates her 37th birthday in Hong Kong.

(Reuters)