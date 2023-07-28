NewsWorldOn This Day: Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia in 1914 precipitating WWI

On This Day: Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia in 1914 precipitating WWI

Franz Ferdinand & Sophie In Sarajevo
Franz Ferdinand & Sophie In Sarajevo

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 28:

1914 – Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia after the June 28 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at Sarajevo. This led to further declarations of war, precipitating World War One.

1945 – A B-25 bomber lost in clouds and fog slammed into the side of the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.

2000 – U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Paek Nam-sun, the two countries’ highest-level meeting since the Korean War.

2001 – Alejandro Toledo took office as president of Peru; the country’s first president of Andean Indian descent.

2002 – Lance Armstrong wins Tour de France for fourth consecutive year.

2002 – Nine miners trapped in Pennsylvania coal mine are rescued after three days underground.

2004 – The Democratic Party in the United States nominated Senator John Kerry to challenge President George W. Bush for the White House.

2005 – The Irish Republican Army guerrilla group formally announced an end to its armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2010 – Passenger plane crashes on outskirts of Islamabad, killing all 152 people onboard.

2012 – Jordanian chefs create the world’s biggest falafel.

2015 – Giant panda Jia Jia becomes oldest giant panda living in captivity as she celebrates her 37th birthday in Hong Kong.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus Police Force comes under the microscope of Audit Office
Next article
President Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar visit the CMP

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros