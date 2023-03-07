NewsWorldOn This Day: Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent to invent the...

On This Day: Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent to invent the telephone

4706051622 1a83980d9a C
4706051622 1a83980d9a C

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on March 7:

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent to invent the telephone.

1936 – Germany violated the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact by re-occupying the Rhineland demilitarised zone.

1945 – The U.S. 9th Armoured Division captured the key bridge over the Rhine at Remagen in Germany.

1989 – Iran broke off diplomatic relations with Britain over Salman Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses”.

1998 – A military appeal court sentenced former SS captain Erich Priebke to life imprisonment for his role in Italy’s worst World War Two atrocity, the massacre at the Ardeatine Caves.

2004 – The Rev. Canon V. Gene Robinson became the ninth bishop of New Hampshire, four months after his installation as the first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church.

2005 – Homemaking maven Martha Stewart returns to work at Martha Stewart Omnimedia HQ after a five-month federal jail sentence.

2006 – Gordon Parks, the pioneering black photographer and filmmaker who explored the African-American experience in his work, including landmark movies “The Learning Tree” and “Shaft,” died aged 93.

2007 – Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

2010 – Iraqis vote in historic parliamentary elections.

2016 – Maria Sharapova announces she failed Australian Open drug test.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Turkey’s opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan’s shadow
Next article
People ride a subway train in Moscow

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros