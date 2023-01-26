NewsWorld'Oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt, archaeologists says

‘Oldest’ mummy yet found in Egypt, archaeologists says

Cypriot and Greek Egyptians are welcome to return

Egyptologists have uncovered a Pharaonic tomb near the capital Cairo containing what may be the oldest and “most complete” mummy yet to be discovered in the country, the excavation team leader said on Thursday.

The 4,300-year-old mummy was found at the bottom of a 15-metre shaft in a recently uncovered group of fifth and sixth-dynasty tombs near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara, Zahi Hawass, director of the team, told reporters.

The mummy, of a man named Hekashepes, was in a limestone sarcophagus that had been sealed in mortar.

“This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date,” Hawass, one of Egypt’s former ministers of antiquities, said in a statement.

Among other tombs found was one belonging to Khnumdjedef, an inspector of officials, a supervisor of nobles and a priest during the reign of Unas, last pharaoh of the fifth dynasty. It was decorated with scenes of daily life.

Another tomb belonged to Meri, “keeper of the secrets and assistant to the great leader of the palace”.

Numerous statues were found among the tombs, including one representing a man and his wife and several servants, the statement said.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus has 2nd highest rate of first-time asylum applicants in EU
Next article
Thousands of workers across Cyprus stage work stoppage over CoLA (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros