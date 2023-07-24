Norway government ministries hit by cyber attack

NewsWorldNorway government ministries hit by cyber attack

Twelve Norwegian government ministries have been hit by a cyber attack, Norway’s Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development said in a statement on Monday.

The attack is under investigation by police, the ministry added.

In March 2021, hackers had infiltrated the Norwegian Parliament’s computer systems and extracted data, just six months after a previous cyber attack was made public.

The attack by unknown hackers was linked to a “vulnerability” in Microsoft’s Exchange software, the parliament had said, adding that this was an “international problem”.

