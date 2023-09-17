NewsWorldNorth Korea's Kim back home from Russia's Far East

North Korea’s Kim back home from Russia’s Far East

Kim Russia
Kim Russia

 

A train with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on board has left the railway station in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Artyom bound for home, wrapping up his visit to Russia, Russian news agencies reported this morning.

The distance from Artyom to Khasan station on Russia’s border with North Korea is over 200 km.

The video, published by the state-run RIA news agency, shows Kim – who seldom leaves his country – walking along the red carpet to the train carriage to the music of a military band and waving goodbye.

Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Moscow’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, and the governor of the Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako, saw off the North Korean leader, RIA reported.

Earlier, Russian media said Kim and Russia’s defence minister had discussed practical issues to boost military cooperation, in what Pyongyang called a “fresh heyday” for bilateral relations.

During his week-long visit to Russia, Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Christodoulides in New York to address General Assembly and meet Guterres
Next article
Fifty million euro by Cypriot shipowners for Greece flood victims

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros