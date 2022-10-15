North Carolina shooting leaves five dead, including police officer

NewsWorldNorth Carolina shooting leaves five dead, including police officer

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were shot dead on Thursday (October 13), prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of the North Carolina capital of Raleigh and resulted in the suspect being “contained,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

At least two other people, including a police officer, were wounded and taken to hospital, Baldwin told a news conference.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, ABC News affiliate WTVD reported, adding no one had been taken into custody yet but that the suspect had been cornered in a garage by authorities.

There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added.

Helicopter video from WRAL-TV showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he spoke to Baldwin and was deploying state resources to assist at the scene.

