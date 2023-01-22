Nicos Xanthopoulos dies at the age of 89

He was the personification of poverty, pain, and injustice but also of strength, patience, and honesty. He was, and will always remain, the beloved “people’s child” who expressed through his film roles and songs the suffering of millions of people who saw him as one of them. That is why they loved him and took him to their hearts and kept his image alive, establishing him as one of the most popular film heroes of all time.



This was Nikos Xanthopoulos, who “passed away” at the age of 89, having lived a full life that gave him a sense of completeness. And how could he not feel complete? He made history in Greek cinema and singing, he was loved like few others and when the time came, he retired to live as he wished, away from the prying eyes, in an estate in eastern Attica, with his family, his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren.

Throughout the holidays he was at the clinic, with his family members by his side at all times.