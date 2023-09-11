New York City to mark 9/11 anniversary with memorial events

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial.

The event traditionally includes an in-person reading of the names by victims’ family members, as well as six moments of silence recognizing when both World Trade Center towers were struck and fell, when the Pentagon was attacked and when Flight 93 crashed.

The plaza will not be open to the public during the ceremony. The museum will also be closed to the public throughout the day, open only for family members and others with reserved tickets.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the ceremony.

At the same time, the remains of two more people who died during the attacks have been identified as part of a decades-long effort to return them to their families.

A man and a woman were both identified, New York City officials said, but their names have been withheld.

The city’s medical examiner has now identified 1,649 World Trade Centre victims through their remains, using DNA sequencing to test fragments from the bodies discovered in the rubble.

Advancements in technology, which include increased test sensitivity and faster turnaround times, mean remains that have tested negative for identifiable DNA can now be identified.