New COVID variant spreading across UK as cases rise

A novel COVID variant is currently spreading throughout the United Kingdom, as reported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The new variant, EG.5.1, is believed to have evolved from the Omicron strain of the virus.

The UKHSA has been carefully monitoring the variant, prompted by escalating cases observed internationally, especially across Asia. The variant was officially categorised as such on July 31.

During the week starting July 10, the variant was responsible for around one in nine cases. However, the latest data discloses a significant surge, with EG.5.1 now accounting for approximately 14.6% of cases—making it the second most widespread variant in the UK.

The rapid transmission of this variant is speculated to be a contributing factor to the recent upswing in infection rates and subsequent hospitalisations. Notably, COVID-19 rates have risen from 3.7% out of 4,403 respiratory cases in the previous week to 5.4% out of 4,396 cases in the current week.

The most recent data also highlights a rise in the COVID-19 hospital admission rate, which stands at 1.97 per 100,000 individuals, signifying an increase from the prior UKHSA report’s rate of 1.17 per 100,000.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, the head of immunisation at the UKHSA said that while there has been a slight elevation in hospital admission rates across most age groups, particularly among the elderly, the overall admissions remain minimal. Ramsay assured that the situation is under continuous scrutiny and assessment.

Presently, the dominant variant within the UK, according to UKHSA figures, is the Arcturus XBB.1.16 variant—an offshoot of Omicron—constituting 39.4% of all cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) commenced tracking the EG.5.1 variant slightly over a fortnight ago.

WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that although vaccines and prior infections offer heightened protection, nations mustn’t ease their precautions.

“WHO continues to advise people at high risk to wear a mask in crowded places, to get boosters when recommended, and to ensure adequate ventilation indoors,” he said.

“And we urge governments to maintain and not dismantle the systems they built for COVID-19.”