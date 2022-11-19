NewsWorldNew British PM Sunak visits Kyiv

New British PM Sunak visits Kyiv

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy Visits The Recently Liberated Town Of Izium
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy Visits The Recently Liberated Town Of Izium

 

 Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.

“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Sunak said on Twitter. “We are with you all the way.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.

“With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom,” Zelenskiy tweeted.

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the shortlived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Polish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros