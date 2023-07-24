NewsWorldNetanyahu leaves hospital ahead of key Israel judicial vote

Netanyahu leaves hospital ahead of key Israel judicial vote

Israeli Cabinet Meeting In Jerusalem
Israeli Cabinet Meeting In Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday, Sheba Medical Center’s spokesperson said, concluding a two-night stay during which he was fitted with a pacemaker.

A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu’s convoy leave the hospital.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he was “in excellent health” and planned to be in parliament in time for a ratification vote on a key judicial reform.

“We are pursuing efforts to complete the legislation, as well as efforts to do this through consensus,” he said.

“But in any event I want you to know that tomorrow morning (Monday) I’ll be joining my colleagues in the Knesset,” he also said in a video statement.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Ukrainian woman imprisoned after brandishing knife at Larnaca pro-Russia gathering released early
Next article
Four new fixed traffic cameras in Limassol went in operation on Monday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros