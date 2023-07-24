Netanyahu leaves hospital ahead of key Israel judicial vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday, Sheba Medical Center’s spokesperson said, concluding a two-night stay during which he was fitted with a pacemaker.

A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu’s convoy leave the hospital.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he was “in excellent health” and planned to be in parliament in time for a ratification vote on a key judicial reform.

“We are pursuing efforts to complete the legislation, as well as efforts to do this through consensus,” he said.

“But in any event I want you to know that tomorrow morning (Monday) I’ll be joining my colleagues in the Knesset,” he also said in a video statement.