Nationwide 24-hour strike in Greece on Thursday to protest labor bill

Public sector employees have announced a 24-hour general strike throughout Greece on Thursday.

In Athens, demonstrations related to the strike are scheduled in Klafthmonos Square and Syntagma Square at 10:30 a.m. and in Piraeus in Karaiskaki Square at 10:00 a.m.

In Thessaloniki, demonstrations are planned at the Statue of Eleftherios Venizelos at 10:30 a.m. Additional demonstrations are expected to take place throughout Greece during the day.

The following strikes are scheduled for Thursday, 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

Air Traffic Controllers have announced a 24-hour strike in all airports throughout Greece. Contact your airline or travel company for assistance.

Buses in Athens will operate only from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Trolleys in Athens will operate only from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Buses in Thessaloniki will operate only from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00pm.

Other organizations may decide to join the 24-hour General Strike for September 21, 2023 without prior warning.

Please monitor www.apergia.gr and local media for last-minute strike notifications.