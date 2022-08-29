NASA says conditions ‘look good’ for scheduled Artemis I launch

The combined SLS-Orion spacecraft is due for blastoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Monday (August 29), sending the uncrewed capsule around the Moon and back to Earth on a six-week test flight called Artemis I.

Scientists at NASA say the mission looks favorable for a launch window beginning at 0833 ET/1233GMT, barring weather disturbances or unforeseen technical difficulties.

NASA’s Artemis program, named for the goddess who was Apollo’s twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, aims to return astronauts to the moon as early as 2025 and establish a long-term lunar colony as a steppingstone to even-more-ambitious future voyages sending people to Mars.

This mission is NASA’s first mission to the moon in 50 years.

