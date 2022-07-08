NewsWorldMuslim pilgrims arrive at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj... Muslim pilgrims arrive at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage 8 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Muslim Pilgrims Arrive At The Plain Of Arafat During The Annual Haj Pilgrimage Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters) By gavriella Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on SaturdayNext articleInauguration of pipeline connecting Greece with Bulgaria Top Stories Local Fire at Armenochori community in Nicosia under control (updated) Local 38-year-old wanted for a case of injury Local Urgent appeal for blood donation Local 15-year-old from Somalia missing from home (photo) Local Clarifications about use of masks in weddings and christenings Taste Paphos Wine Tasting invitation: Tsalapatis Rosé on June 24 Cyprus Insider's Guide 4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26 Famagusta Creative Octopus Fest on June 25 Local Food Sunday Farmers’ Market on June 19 RELATED ARTICLES Inauguration of pipeline connecting Greece with Bulgaria Russian President Putin: If West wants to beat us on battlefield, let them try Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot from behind by a man in Nara Pamplona thrill-seekers chased by raging bulls set pace in first run after COVID ban