Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter

Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets, Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” he said.

“The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback,” he added.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.” No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, he added.

