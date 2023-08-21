Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports operating normally-Russian agencies

NewsWorldMoscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports operating normally-Russian agencies

Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports resumed normal operations, Russian agencies said on Monday.

Arrivals and departures from Vnukovo were suspended earlier on Monday, while Domodedovo restricted arrivals and departures.

TASS noted that some flights were diverted to other airports for security reasons.

Ria Novosti reported that Moscow Domodedovo airport had introduced temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft starting at 06:26.

This was reportedly done to provide additional security measures.

 

