NewsWorldMeta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Donald Trump’s access to Facebook, Instagram

File Photo: Former U.s. President Donald Trump At The North Carolina Gop Convention Dinner In Greenville
File Photo: Former U.s. President Donald Trump At The North Carolina Gop Convention Dinner In Greenville

Meta Platforms Inc META.O has restored former U.S. President Donald Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on Thursday, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta in January said it would lift Trump’s suspension “in the coming weeks” and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.

Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
On This Day: IBM computer beats world chess champion Gary Kasparov
Next article
Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros