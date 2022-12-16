Messi’s ‘Maradona moment’ faces formidable French final hurdle

After a mesmerising month of upsets, when several brash outsiders threatened soccer’s status quo, the World Cup final will have a familiar feel on Sunday when two of the sport’s super-heavyweights go toe to toe, each seeking a third title.

It seems a long time ago that Argentina were on the wrong side of statistically the biggest shock in tournament history when they were beaten by Saudi Arabia, and France, even with a shadow team, were embarrassed by Tunisia.

Argentina recovered to top their group, had a nervous finale before seeing off Australia 2-1 in the last 16, then blew a 2-0 lead in the 10th minute of quarter-final stoppage time against the Netherlands before coming through on penalties.

They really found their rhythm against Croatia, sweeping aside a team who had just knocked out Brazil, to march into the final on high.

France looked the best side in the tournament in their first two group games and recovered from the Tunisia blip to turn on the style in beating Poland 3-1.

They were tested to the limit by England in a high-quality quarter-final, where their clinical finishing proved the difference in a 2-1 win, and though they created little and had to do a lot of defending in the 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco, they always looked like coming through.

Of course, absolutely nothing that has happened in the

previous six games will matter a jot for the team who triumph in

their seventh at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.

The storyline underpinning the match for most of the world

is whether Lionel Messi can get his hands on the trophy at the

fifth attempt to finally lift himself up alongside – never above

– Diego Maradona in the hearts of his nation.

If he has not quite carried the team emotionally in the way

Maradona did to his country’s second title in 1986, the

35-year-old Messi has certainly delivered magical moments on the

pitch, often in key periods.

The final will mark his 26th World Cup appearance, more than

any other player, as the stars are seemingly aligning for the

mini-maestro.

EARLY EXITS

Sport, however, has a tendency not to follow the script –

which is why billions have been tuning in around the world as

the likes of Japan, South Korea, Croatia and Morocco refused to

accept their assigned “supporting actor” roles and left Germany,

Belgium, Spain and Brazil exiting early, stage left.

And, of course, nobody in the French team or coaching staff

will be about to sign up to join the cult of Messi, a player who

attracts fans by the million worldwide, regardless of who he is

playing for.

Their uncompromising defenders, who have not conceded an

open-play goal in the knockout rounds, know they must be at

their physical and mental peak for every second against a player

who so often appears to have drifted out of a game only to

suddenly explode into life with often devastating consequences.

France also know that in the rapier thrusts of Kylian

Mbappe, the old-school centre-forward instincts of Olivier

Giroud and the creative wanderings of Antoine Griezmann they

have their own formidable armoury.

Just as Messi delivered that incredible combination of

strength and skill to set up Argentina’s third goal in the 3-0

semi-final win over Croatia, Mbappe conjured a brilliant,

high-speed dribble that shredded the Moroccan defence to create

France’s decisive second in their victory over Morocco.

He and Giroud have nine goals between them in Qatar but it

is Griezmann, making an astonishing 74th successive appearance,

who has been the point of difference as he drifts and floats

into areas defenders don’t like to follow, then delivers

intricate and deadly accurate passes.

Having lost to Germany in the 2014 final, Argentina are

seeking a third triumph to follow 1978 and ’86 but France are

the team of the moment.

Reaching back-to-back finals is an accolade they won’t care

much about, but joining Italy (1938) and Brazil (1962) as the

third team to retain the trophy would cement them in the French

public consciousness alongside the class of ’98 who won it for

the first time.

(Reuters)