MEP Alexis Georgoulis suspended from SYRIZA over sexual harassment claim

Greek MEP Alexis Georgoulis has submitted his resignation from official opposition SYRIZA following a complaint against him for sexual harassment with ruling New Democracy demanding answers from the party.

In a statement on Monday evening, SYRIZA said that the MEP – a popular TV actor – is suspended until his case is clarified: “The MEP Alexis Georgoulis is suspended from SYRIZA-PS, following the information we had today about a complaint against him and given the need to clarify pay the relevant case”.

At the same time, President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola announced at the start of the plenary session in Strasbourg that there is a request from the Belgian authorities to lift the immunity of MEP Alexis Georgoulis.

“I received a request from the competent Belgian authorities to lift the parliamentary immunity of Alexis Georgoulis. The request is referred to the legal affairs committee,” Metsola said.

Georgoulis said in a statement: “Unfortunately, we live in difficult and dangerous times. To my great surprise, I am informed that an obviously false and slanderous complaint has been filed against me for an incident that allegedly happened three years ago.

“In the face of this false and insulting attack, which is carried out – probably not by chance – a few days before the national elections, I intend to fight my battle in justice, for the truth and the restoration of my name, requesting the removal of my MEP immunity”.

“In this context and because I do not at all want to influence the fight that SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is fighting, at all levels, with a purely personal issue, I am placing myself at the disposal of the party’s organs and submitting my resignation as a member of the party as well as from the Eurogroup of SYRIZA-PS”.

Georgoulis is a Member of the European Parliament since 2019.