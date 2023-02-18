NewsWorldMemorial service for ex-king Constantine II held in Athens

Memorial service for ex-king Constantine II held in Athens

King Constantine
King Constantine

A memorial service for Greece’s former and last monarch, Constantine II, was held at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral on Saturday, led by Archbishop of Athens & All Greece Hieronymos, in the presence of his family and some 250 guests.

It was held to mark the forty days since the ex-king’s funeral and burial, which were also held in Athens.

His sisters Sofia and Irini arrived at the cathedral shortly before 11:00, followed a short while later by his widow Anne-Marie, his sons Pavlos, Nikolaos and Phillipos, and his daughters Alexia and Theodora, accompanied by their spouses.

Close friends and schoolmates of the former king attended the service, alongside personalities from the spectra of business and politics.

Following the memorial service, family and guests were expected to attend a lunch gathering at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Another church service and the unveiling of Constantine’s tomb will be held on Sunday, at the former royal estate of Tatoi on the outskirts of Athens, where his body is buried in the family’s cemetery, alongside his ancestors.

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
Previous article
Cyprus-USA joint military exercise (photos)
Next article
North Korea fires long-range missile after warning over military drills

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros