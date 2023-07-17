NewsWorldMediterranean heatwave set to intensify, new records possible: WMO

Mediterranean heatwave set to intensify, new records possible: WMO

A Girl Plays In A Water Fountain During A Heatwave, In Tunis
A Girl Plays In A Water Fountain During A Heatwave, In Tunis

The World Meteorological Organization said on Monday that a heatwave affecting the Mediterranean is forecast to intensify by mid-week and is likely to continue into August in some places.

New records have already been set for specific weather stations in parts of the northern hemisphere and new national records may also be set, the U.N. agency’s website said.

“The heat is forecast to intensify by the middle of the week (19 July) in parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece and Turkey,” it said. “A further continuation into August is likely.”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
