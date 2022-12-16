NewsWorldMassive aquarium bursts at Berlin leisure complex

Massive aquarium bursts at Berlin leisure complex

World's Largest Freestanding Cylindrical Aquarium Bursts In Berlin
World's Largest Freestanding Cylindrical Aquarium Bursts In Berlin

A large aquarium burst in a leisure complex early Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said.

“The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment,” the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.

The German capital’s traffic information agency VIZ said there was an extremely large volume of water on the street outside.

The Dom Aquaree, located beside a Radisson hotel in a busy tourist area of the Mitte district, is home to the world’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres in height with 1,500 fish, according to its website.

(REUTERS)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
No Covid restrictions on Christmas and New Year’s Eve this year
Next article
‘The limit is in your head’ – disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros