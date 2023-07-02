NewsWorldMass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at the scene

Mass shooting incident’ in Baltimore, police at the scene

View Of The Scene Where A Shooting Took Place, In Baltimore
View Of The Scene Where A Shooting Took Place, In Baltimore

July 2 (Reuters) – There was a “mass shooting incident” overnight in Baltimore, and police were on the scene, the city’s police department said, as Fox 45 Baltimore news channel said early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured.

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Koran incident
Next article
Chloraka: People revolted for the third time in a year over the dimensions of the migration issue

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros