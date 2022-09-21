Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old, who has been on the throne for half a century, making her Europe’s longest-serving head of state, has cancelled her appointments for the week.

She attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on Monday.

Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.

A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment on Wednesday.

