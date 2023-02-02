NewsSportsMan United's Greenwood cleared of rape, assault charges

Man United’s Greenwood cleared of rape, assault charges

File Photo: Europa League Round Of 16 First Leg Manchester United V Ac Milan
File Photo: Europa League Round Of 16 First Leg Manchester United V Ac Milan

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all criminal charges against him dropped, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October.

“A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement naming Greenwood.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Senator says Bolsonaro associate planned conspiracy with former president
Next article
Groundhog Phil predicts six more weeks of winter in U.S.

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros