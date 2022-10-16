NewsWorldMan drowns during torrential flood at Heraklion

Man drowns during torrential flood at Heraklion

Crete
Crete

A 50-year-old man was found dead at Aghia Pelasgia, in the municipality of Malevizio at Heraklion, Crete, where heavy rainfall has caused extensive floods on Saturday.

A search and rescue operation was also underway for a missing woman, who was reportedly in the same car as the man who drowned.

Heraklion Region Vice-Governor Nikos Sirigonakis said the man’s body was located by divers near his car, which was carried off by torrential waters.

Meanwhile, rescue services at Heraklion were trying to tackle the flooding that has carried off at least another 9 cars in the nearby coastal areas of Aghia Pelagia and Ligaria, where roads reportedly turned to rivers.

A woman was rescued from inside of her car by the Fire Brigade, but her car ended up in the sea, it was added.

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
Previous article
Cinema release of the award-winning Cypriot documentary “The Stray Story: A dogumentary”
Next article
Met office issues yellow warning for strong thunderstorms

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros