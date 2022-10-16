Man drowns during torrential flood at Heraklion

A 50-year-old man was found dead at Aghia Pelasgia, in the municipality of Malevizio at Heraklion, Crete, where heavy rainfall has caused extensive floods on Saturday.

A search and rescue operation was also underway for a missing woman, who was reportedly in the same car as the man who drowned.

Heraklion Region Vice-Governor Nikos Sirigonakis said the man’s body was located by divers near his car, which was carried off by torrential waters.

Meanwhile, rescue services at Heraklion were trying to tackle the flooding that has carried off at least another 9 cars in the nearby coastal areas of Aghia Pelagia and Ligaria, where roads reportedly turned to rivers.

A woman was rescued from inside of her car by the Fire Brigade, but her car ended up in the sea, it was added.

(amna.gr)