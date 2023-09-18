Man charged after climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace

A man has been charged with trespassing after being arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said on Monday.

Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. (0025 GMT) on Saturday of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden.

Awad Rovalino, 25, was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach.

London’s Metropolitan Police said he had also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident, and would appear in court later on Monday.

(REUTERS)