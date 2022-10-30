NewsWorldMan attacks UK border force centre, kills himself

Man attacks UK border force centre, kills himself

Migrants Leave Northern France In An Attempt To Reach Britain
Migrants Leave Northern France In An Attempt To Reach Britain

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force centre in the southern English port of Dover and then killed himself, a Reuters witness said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

After the attack, the man tied an improvised noose around his neck attached to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Local police and Britain’s interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Police seeking two men for hit-and-run murder attempt (photos)
Next article
Deeply divided, Brazilians abroad join long queues to vote in tense presidential runoff

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros