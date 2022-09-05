Man arrested after climbing London’s Shard

Emergency services were called to Britain’s tallest skyscraper, the Shard, on Sunday (September 4) after a free-climber scaled the building near London Bridge.

A small crowd watched as a man climbed the structure, which is 309.6 metres (1,016ft) high and is Britain’s tallest building.

Workers in nearby offices reported seeing a man making his way up the Shard at around 5am.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 05:38hrs on Sunday, 4 September following reports of a climber on the Shard. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire brigade all attended.

“A number of cordons were in place while emergency services responded to the incident. A 21-year old man was arrested on suspicion of trespass. Two other men were both arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance.”

(Reuters)