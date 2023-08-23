Man abducts 13 migrants in Greece, blames them for fires [VIDEO]

Police in Greece arrested three individuals in connection with the abduction of 13 people in Evros.

One of the arrested reportedly posted a video on social media, which subsequently went viral, in which he claims to have “arrested” migrants who he blames for “starting the fires” in the area.

The video shows people, being visibly disturbed, held inside what seems to be the back of the suspect’s truck.

The man filming the video blames the migrants for the fire in Alexandroupolis, while in his “manifesto”, he can be heard saying: “They are sworn to burn us.”

“I’m telling you this: get organised; let’s go out and collect them; they will burn us. That’s all I’m telling you,” he adds.

He also refers to the people inside his truck as “pieces.”

After the uproar, Alexandroupolis police brought the vehicle’s owner to the station.

According to the police, the man is a foreign national. In addition, two Greek residents were brought in and are being held, who allegedly participated in the “arrest” of the immigrants.

Also, in the same announcement, it is emphasised that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Alexandroupolis. Police said that 13 people of Syrian and Pakistani origin were being held illegally inside the trailer and that they were “illegal migrants.”

“Greek Police, in cooperation with the rest of the State Authorities, are working intensively and systematically to effectively guard the borders and dismantle the criminal rings of illegal immigrant trafficking while at the same time ensuring the observance of legality and aiming to limit the problem drastically,” the announcement stated.

“Greece is a state of law with a solid democratic acquis and humanitarian tradition. Self-judgment is not tolerated in any of its manifestations,” the police concluded.

Meanwhile, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her grief over the death of 18 people by the wildfires at Dadia in Evros, in a statement on Tuesday.

Shocked by the tragedy, the Greek president noted, “we mourn for their loss, for the irreparable losses suffered by our fellow citizens, and for the destruction of nature, and we are grieving over our inability to prevent it.”

